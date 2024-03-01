Tudor podcast episodes
What did the Tudors wear?.
Jane Malcolm-Davies unpicks the historical sources to uncover what people wore in the 16th century
The Tudor who hiked North America.
Dean Snow tells the story of an Englishman who embarked on an extraordinary 3,600-mile trek across North America in the 1560s
Tudor childhood: from dodging death to nursery rhymes.
Nicholas Orme uncovers what infancy and childhood were like in the 16th century
Disabled people in Tudor times.
Phillipa Vincent-Connolly explores the lives of disabled people in the Tudor era, from community care to the royal court
The rise and fall of the Boleyns.
Lauren Mackay on the tumultuous lives of Anne Boleyn’s father and brother, Thomas and George
Inside the mind of Elizabeth I.
Helen Castor explores the psychology of the Virgin Queen
Thomas Cromwell reconsidered.
Diarmaid MacCulloch discusses his new book on the Tudor statesman
The Tudors, everything you wanted to know.
In a bonus Sunday episode, Tracy Borman responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the 16th-century English royal dynasty
Jane Seymour: Henry VIII's favourite queen.
Alison Weir discusses the life and tragic death of the Tudor king’s third wife, who bore him his long-awaited male heir
The tragedy of Lady Jane Grey.
Helen Castor describes the short, but dramatic, life and reign of England’s ‘Nine Days Queen’
Tudors in revolt: the Western Rising of 1549.
Mark Stoyle follows the progress of the so-called “Prayer Book Rebellion”, and explores how this dramatic revolt almost changed the course of Tudor history
The Dudleys: power behind the Tudor throne.
Joanne Paul reveals how the might of the Tudor dynasty was built on the blood and sweat of three generations of another family – the Dudleys
Goods & globalisation: merchants in Tudor & Stuart England.
Edmond Smith reveals how a tightly-woven merchant community helped bring about the globalisation of England between 1550 and 1650
Why the Tudors fell for courtly love.
Sarah Gristwood considers how the Tudor monarchs used medieval ideas about courtly love for their own ends
Tudor queens on screen.
Elena Woodacre delivers a lecture on the portrayal of historical queens in cinema and television, from Mary Queen of Scots to The Spanish Princess
Katharine Parr: secrets of a Tudor survivor.
Alison Weir discusses the varied and dramatic life of Henry VIII’s final wife, Katharine Parr
Painting the Tudors: Hans Holbein the Younger.
Sometimes described as England’s Leonardo, Hans Holbein the Younger painted the great and the good of Tudor society. Franny Moyle chronicles his incredible art and tempestuous life
The unexpected Tudors.
Sam Willis and James Daybell take a sideways look at the Tudors era, exploring everything from gloves to priest holes
Amy Robsart: a Tudor tragedy.
Nicola Cornick discusses the life and mysterious death of Tudor gentlewoman Amy Robsart, wife of Robert Dudley
Exclusive podcastNicola Tallis on the life of Margaret Beaufort.
In this lecture recorded at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 History Weekend, historian Nicola Tallis explores the life of Tudor matriarch Margaret Beaufort
Monarchy and faith in Tudor England.
Estelle Paranque and Emma J Wells reflect on the religious changes that took place during the reigns of Henry VIII and his children
Bess of Hardwick: a Tudor success story.
Kate Hubbard on the fascinating life of Bess of Hardwick who become the second richest woman in England after Elizabeth I
Black Tudors.
Miranda Kaufmann tells the little-known stories of several Africans who resided in 16th-century England