The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

Tudor queens on screen

Elena Woodacre delivers a lecture on the portrayal of historical queens in cinema and television, from Mary Queen of Scots to The Spanish Princess

Elena Woodacre on the HistoryExtra podcast

In a lecture she delivered at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 Winchester History Weekend event, Elena Woodacre explores the ways that queens from the early modern era have been portrayed in cinema and television, from The Favourite and Mary Queen of Scots to The Tudors and The Spanish Princess.

How to download the History Extra podcast

Elena Woodacre on the HistoryExtra podcast
