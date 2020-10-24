Tudor queens on screen
Elena Woodacre delivers a lecture on the portrayal of historical queens in cinema and television, from Mary Queen of Scots to The Spanish Princess
In a lecture she delivered at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 Winchester History Weekend event, Elena Woodacre explores the ways that queens from the early modern era have been portrayed in cinema and television, from The Favourite and Mary Queen of Scots to The Tudors and The Spanish Princess.
