Tudor royal women with Tracy Borman
Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman: Queens Consort.
In the first session in our Tudor Royal Women Masterclass, Tracy Borman introduces the position of women in Tudor society…
Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman: Queens Regnant.
In the second session in our Tudor Royal Women Masterclass, Tracy Borman compares and contrasts the queenship of the three women who succeeded Edward VI
Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman: Women at Court.
In the third session in our Tudor Royal Women Masterclass, Tracy Borman considers what life was like for the women who attended and served at the Tudor court
Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman: Rivals to the Throne.
In our fourth session, find out more about the Tudor women who were the rivals to the throne of England…
Tudor Royal Women with Tracy Borman: The Private Life of Elizabeth I.
In the fifth and final session in our Tudor Royal Women Masterclass, Tracy Borman takes the audience behind closed doors to explore the private life, loves and scandals of Elizabeth I