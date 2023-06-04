If you were to think of Tudor clothing, the chances are that the word ‘codpiece’ will spring to mind. But why exactly did these decorated pouches take the 16th-century world by storm? Speaking on the HistoryExtra podcast, Jane Malcolm-Davies divulges the practical background behind this icon of Tudor fashion…

I'm not sure anyone could explain the excess of the codpiece in the middle of the 16th century. But the functional reason for it was that bias-cut hose needed a flap in the front to cover up between what were originally two separate legs. A crotch seam came in, and then a cod flap was needed in order to hold the hose together and also to be able to get in and out of it.