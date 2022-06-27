15 minutes of fame: Alice Kinloch, Pan-African activist

It’s the HistoryExtra podcast’s 15th birthday! To celebrate, we’ve asked 15 historians to nominate a figure from history they think deserves their ‘15 minutes of fame’. In this episode, Professor Hakim Adi nominates Alice Kinloch. Speaking with Rhiannon Davies, he describes how this impassioned South African political campaigner travelled around Britain, and was determined to reveal the brutality of the diamond mining industry in South Africa.

