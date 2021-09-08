Aboriginal Australians: a modern history
Richard Broome explores the experiences of Aboriginal Australians after the arrival of white settlers in the 1780s
Published:
Historian Richard Broome, author of Aboriginal Australians, discusses the experiences of Australia’s indigenous peoples after the arrival of white settlers, uncovering stories of exploitation and oppression, but also of agency and cultural independence.
Richard Broome is the author of Aboriginal Australians: A History Since 1788 (Fifth Edition – Allen and Unwin, 2019)