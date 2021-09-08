Accessibility Links

Aboriginal Australians: a modern history

Richard Broome explores the experiences of Aboriginal Australians after the arrival of white settlers in the 1780s

Published:

Historian Richard Broome, author of Aboriginal Australians, discusses the experiences of Australia’s indigenous peoples after the arrival of white settlers, uncovering stories of exploitation and oppression, but also of agency and cultural independence.

Richard Broome is the author of Aboriginal Australians: A History Since 1788 (Fifth Edition – Allen and Unwin, 2019)

