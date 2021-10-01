All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Adventures of a Victorian actor
Helen Batten discusses the life of Victorian singer, performer and entrepreneur Emily Soldene
Published:
Helen Batten shares stories from her new biography of Victorian singer, stage performer and entrepreneur Emily Soldene, from a career in London’s rowdy music halls to adventures abroad and the bright lights of 19th-century Broadway.
Helen Batten is the author of The Improbable Adventures of Emily Soldene: Actress, Writer and Victorian Rebel(Allison & Busby, 2021)