Madness and misery in Antarctica

In 1897 the Belgian Antarctic Expedition set sail in search of the south magnetic pole, but their journey was scuppered by a long, arduous winter trapped in the pack ice. Malnourishment, madness, and the threat of murder loomed. Julian Sancton, author of Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica’s Journey into the Dark Antarctic Night, charts their extraordinary journey.

Julian Sancton is the author of Madhouse at the End of the Earth: The Belgica’s Journey into the Dark Antarctic Night (Ebury, 2021)