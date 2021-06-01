Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 7: Lord Salisbury
In the latest episode in our series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Andrew Roberts nominates Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, third Marquess of Salisbury
Published:
In the latest episode of our series profiling the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their time in 10 Downing Street, historian and author Andrew Roberts nominates Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, third Marquess of Salisbury, whose three terms in office at the end of the 19th century saw Britain reach the very height of its imperial power.
- Explore more episodes in our Britain’s Greatest Prime Minister podcast series
How to download the HistoryExtra podcast