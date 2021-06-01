Accessibility Links

Who was Britain’s greatest prime minister? Episode 7: Lord Salisbury

In the latest episode in our series on the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most, Andrew Roberts nominates Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, third Marquess of Salisbury

Britain's Greatest Prime Minister Podcast Series From HistoryExtra

Published:

In the latest episode of our series profiling the prime ministers that experts believe accomplished most during their time in 10 Downing Street, historian and author Andrew Roberts nominates Robert Gascoyne-Cecil, third Marquess of Salisbury, whose three terms in office at the end of the 19th century saw Britain reach the very height of its imperial power.

Britain's Greatest Prime Minister Podcast Series From HistoryExtra
