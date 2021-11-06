History Extra logo
From chariots to e-scooters: transformations in transport

Tom Standage traces technological advances in transport, from the invention of the wheel to the rise of the car

Tom Standage traces technological advances in transport, from the invention of the wheel to the rise of the car. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Tom Standage, author of A Brief History of Motion, speaks to Jon Bauckham about technological advances in transport, from the invention of the wheel to the rise of the car, and reveals why modern transport dilemmas echo those of the late 19th century.

Tom Standage is the author of A Brief History of Motion: From the Wheel to the Car to What Comes Next (Bloomsbury, 2021)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

Authors

Jon Bauckham

Tags

More on: Science and technology

