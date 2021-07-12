Accessibility Links

Contraception, consent & erotic connection: sex through history

Fern Riddell discusses what we can learn from looking at sexual culture in the past

Fern Riddell

Published:

Fern Riddell, author of Sex: Lessons from History, discusses what we can learn from looking at sexual culture in the past, and gives her thoughts on what we get wrong about the sex lives of our forebears, from contraception and sex work to the joy of sexual connection.

Fern Riddell is the author of Sex: Lessons from History (Hodder & Stoughton, 2021)

