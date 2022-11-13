The Crimean War: everything you wanted to know
Professor Andrew Lambert answers listener questions about the conflict of 1853-1856 and the ways in which it shaped European history for decades
The Crimean War of 1853-6 saw Russia clash with an alliance of forces including Britain, France and the Ottoman empire. But what were the causes of the conflict? Why does it still exert such a hold on the Russian imagination today? And how important a role did Florence Nightingale really play? Speaking with Matt Elton, Professor Andrew Lambert answers listener questions about the 19th-century conflict and the ways in which it shaped decades of European history.
Authors
Matt Elton is BBC History Magazine’s Deputy Editor. He has worked at the magazine since 2012 and has more than a decade’s experience working across a range of history brands.
