The Crimean War of 1853-6 saw Russia clash with an alliance of forces including Britain, France and the Ottoman empire. But what were the causes of the conflict? Why does it still exert such a hold on the Russian imagination today? And how important a role did Florence Nightingale really play? Speaking with Matt Elton, Professor Andrew Lambert answers listener questions about the 19th-century conflict and the ways in which it shaped decades of European history.

