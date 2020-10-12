The dispossession of Native Americans
Claudio Saunt tells the story of the forced expulsion of tens of thousands of Native Americans from their lands by the US government in the mid-19th century
Historian Claudio Saunt discusses his recent book Unworthy Republic, which tells the story of the forced expulsion of tens of thousands of Native Americans from their lands by the US government in the mid-19th century. The book has recently been shortlisted for the Cundill History Prize.
