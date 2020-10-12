Accessibility Links

The dispossession of Native Americans

Claudio Saunt tells the story of the forced expulsion of tens of thousands of Native Americans from their lands by the US government in the mid-19th century

A Choctaw Indian encampment on the Mississippi River, circa 1833. Painting by Karl Bodmer (Photo by Getty Images)

Historian Claudio Saunt discusses his recent book Unworthy Republic, which tells the story of the forced expulsion of tens of thousands of Native Americans from their lands by the US government in the mid-19th century. The book has recently been shortlisted for the Cundill History Prize.

