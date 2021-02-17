Elizabeth Barrett Browning: poet, activist, trailblazer, runaway

Fiona Sampson, author of a new biography, Two-Way Mirror: The Life of Elizabeth Barrett Browning,discusses the life and work of the Victorian poet. Although perhaps best known for her runaway romance with fellow poet Robert Browning, Elizabeth also battled chronic illness and family troubles to create influential activist writing and ground-breaking poetry.

Fiona Sampson is the author of Two-Way Mirror: The Life of Elizabeth Barrett Browning (Profile Books, 2021)

