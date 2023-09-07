Great Reputations: Emmeline Pankhurst
In the latest in our series charting the reputations of key historical figures, June Purvis and Lyndsey Jenkins discuss the contested legacy of suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst
Published: September 7, 2023 at 5:29 PM
In the latest in our series charting the reputations of key historical figures, June Purvis and Lyndsey Jenkins discuss the life and contested legacy of Emmeline Pankhurst – from whether her story obscures that of the wider suffragette movement to whether her political activism really means she can be labelled a ‘terrorist’.
