Empire of blood

Caroline Elkins explains how the British empire was sustained by violence for more than 200 years

By
Published: June 3, 2022 at 12:16 pm

Professor Caroline Elkins explains how the British empire was sustained by violence for more than 200 years. Speaking with Rob Attar, she reveals how liberal imperialism was able to coexist with regular acts of brutality in Britain’s colonies.

Caroline Elkins is the author of Legacy of Violence: A History of the British Empire (Bodley Head, 2022)

Rob AttarEditor, BBC History Magazine

Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.

