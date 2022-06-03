The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
Empire of blood
Caroline Elkins explains how the British empire was sustained by violence for more than 200 years
Professor Caroline Elkins explains how the British empire was sustained by violence for more than 200 years. Speaking with Rob Attar, she reveals how liberal imperialism was able to coexist with regular acts of brutality in Britain’s colonies.
Caroline Elkins is the author of Legacy of Violence: A History of the British Empire (Bodley Head, 2022)