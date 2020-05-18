Accessibility Links

Living on the edge in Victorian Britain

Emma Griffin explores how economic changes in 19th-century Britain affected family life for working class Victorians

Historian and author Emma Griffin (Photo by Fran Monks)

Historian Emma Griffin, author of the new book Bread Winner, explores how economic changes in 19th-century Britain affected family life for working class Victorians.

Historian Emma Griffin, author of the new book Bread Winner, explores how economic changes in 19th-century Britain affected family life for working class Victorians.

Historian and author Emma Griffin (Photo by Fran Monks)
