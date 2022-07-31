Gold rushes: everything you wanted to know
Stephen Tuffnell answers listener questions on the gold rushes that captivated the imaginations of hoards of prospectors in the 19th century
Published: July 31, 2022 at 12:37 pm
Stephen Tuffnell answers listener questions on the series of gold rushes that captivated the imaginations of hordes of prospectors in the 19th century. Speaking to Ellie Cawthorne, he explores what drew people to remote gold fields, what life was like in mining camps, and how gold rushes transformed economic, ecological and social landscapes.
Authors
Ellie CawthornePodcast editor, HistoryExtra
Ellie Cawthorne is HistoryExtra’s podcast editor. She also contributes to BBC History Magazine, runs the podcast newsletter and hosts several live and virtual BBC History Magazine events.
