HistoryExtra Monarchy Masterclass: Victorians to Windsors (1837–2022) with Tracy Borman

The final talk of Tracy Borman's monarchy masterclass series begins with the long reign of Queen Victoria, who gave her name to one of the most self-confident ages in British history. She presided over “the empire on which the sun never sets”, and her kingdom led the world in trade and industry. Victoria’s Windsor successors weathered the storms of two world wars, but affairs of the heart posed an arguably greater threat to their crown. The abdication of Edward VIII so that he could marry the American divorcee Wallis Simpson was mirrored in more recent times by the controversy surrounding Elizabeth II’s grandson, Prince Harry. Bringing us right up to date, the talk will conclude by considering what lessons Britain’s future monarchs can draw from the past 1,000 years.

Advertisement

Tracy Borman is a best-selling author and historian, specialising in the Tudor period. Dr Borman has presented a number of history programmes for Channel 5. She is a regular contributor to BBC History Magazine and gives talks on her books across the country and abroad. She works part-time as joint chief curator of Historic Royal Palaces and as chief executive of the Heritage Education Trust.