All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
How dogs shaped city life
Chris Pearson discusses his latest book, Dogopolis, which explores how human-canine relationships shaped New York, Paris and London
Published:
Chris Pearson talks to Elinor Evans about his latest book, Dogopolis, which explores how human-canine relationships shaped urban living in three cities – New York, Paris and London – in the late 19th and 20th centuries, from differing attitudes towards pets and strays, to their roles in modern security.
Chris Pearson is the author of Dogopolis: How Dogs and Humans Made Modern New York, London, and Paris (Chicago, 2021)