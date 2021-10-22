History Extra logo
How dogs shaped city life

Chris Pearson discusses his latest book, Dogopolis, which explores how human-canine relationships shaped New York, Paris and London

Chris Pearson discusses his latest book, Dogopolis, which explores how human-canine relationships shaped New York, Paris and London. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Chris Pearson talks to Elinor Evans about his latest book, Dogopolis, which explores how human-canine relationships shaped urban living in three cities – New York, Paris and London – in the late 19th and 20th centuries, from differing attitudes towards pets and strays, to their roles in modern security.

Chris Pearson is the author of Dogopolis: How Dogs and Humans Made Modern New York, London, and Paris (Chicago, 2021)

