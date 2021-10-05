How Hindustan became India

Historian Manan Ahmed Asif discusses his recent book The Loss of Hindustan, the Invention of India, which has just been shortlisted for the Cundill History Prize. He explores the historical concept of Hindustan and reveals how, through the colonial era, it came to be replaced with the modern idea of India.

Manan Ahmed Asif is the author of The Loss of Hindustan, the Invention of India (Harvard, 2020)