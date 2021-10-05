History Extra logo
The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed
  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Victorian
  4. How Hindustan became India

How Hindustan became India

Manan Ahmed Asif discusses his book The Loss of Hindustan, the Invention of India, which has just been shortlisted for the Cundill History Prize

Manan Ahmed Asif

Published:

Historian Manan Ahmed Asif discusses his recent book The Loss of Hindustan, the Invention of India, which has just been shortlisted for the Cundill History Prize. He explores the historical concept of Hindustan and reveals how, through the colonial era, it came to be replaced with the modern idea of India.

Advertisement

Manan Ahmed Asif is the author of The Loss of Hindustan, the Invention of India (Harvard, 2020)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Advertisement

Download as MP3

Tags

More on: Asia

Manan Ahmed Asif
Learn more about this subject
Subs Xmas 2021 sidebar

Subscribe to your favourite history magazine today and choose a book worth £25!

SUBSCRIBE NOW