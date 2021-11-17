History Extra logo
How slavery & empire shaped epidemiology

Jim Downs reveals how the conditions created by colonialism, war and slavery affected the study of disease and its spread

Published:

Jim Downs speaks to Ellie Cawthorne about his book Maladies of Empire, which reveals how the conditions created by colonialism, war and slavery affected the study of disease and its spread in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Jim Downs is the author of Maladies of Empire: How Slavery, Imperialism, and War Transformed Medicine (Belknap Press, 2021)

