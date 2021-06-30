Digging into the Klondike gold rush

Accessibility Links

Stephen Tuffnell delves into the Klondike gold rush, a two-year whirlwind that brought at least 30,000 prospectors to the remote Yukon in search of glory and gold

From grizzled gold miners to fresh-faced boys in search of adventure, 100,000 prospectors set out for the remote Yukon in search of gold. Stephen Tuffnell delves into the Klondike gold rush, which saw millions of dollars’ worth of gold pulled from the ground – and ended as abruptly as it began.   

