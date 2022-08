Kristen Green uncovers the life and legacy of Mary Lumpkin, an enslaved women trapped within the US domestic slave trade. Speaking to Emily Briffett, Kristen explains how Mary fought for her children’s freedom, liberated the infamous “Devil’s Half Acre” and ultimately founded one of the first historically black colleges and universities in the US.

Kristen Green is the author of The Devil's Half Acre: The Untold Story of How One Woman Liberated the South's Most Notorious Slave Jail (Seal Press, 2022)