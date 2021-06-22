Murder: a legal history

Lawyer and writer Kate Morgan chronicles the legal history of murder, and explores the roles killers, victims, lawyers and judges have played in making UK murder law what it is today. She also discusses crimes that shaped the British legal system, from Richard Parker, the cannibalised cabin boy eaten by crewmates, to Ruth Ellis, the last woman hanged in the United Kingdom.

