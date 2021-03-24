Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

The mystery of the vanishing lighthouse keepers

Emma Stonex talks about the strange story of the Flannan Isles Lighthouse keepers, who vanished in December 1900

Emma Stonex talks about the strange story of the Flannan Isles Lighthouse keepers, who vanished in December 1900. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Emma Stonex, author of a new novel The Lamplighters, talks about the strange true story of the Flannan Isles Lighthouse keepers, who vanished without a trace in December 1900, and delves into the unusual experience of life as a lighthouse keeper.

Emma Stonex is the author of The Lamplighters (Pan Macmillan, 2021)

