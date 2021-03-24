All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The mystery of the vanishing lighthouse keepers
Emma Stonex talks about the strange story of the Flannan Isles Lighthouse keepers, who vanished in December 1900
Published:
Emma Stonex, author of a new novel The Lamplighters, talks about the strange true story of the Flannan Isles Lighthouse keepers, who vanished without a trace in December 1900, and delves into the unusual experience of life as a lighthouse keeper.
Emma Stonex is the author of The Lamplighters (Pan Macmillan, 2021)
