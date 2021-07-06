Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Victorian
  4. Glee-man, high-deedy & bendsome: a language to save England

Glee-man, high-deedy & bendsome: a language to save England

Siân Rees shares the story of an eccentric Victorian vicar who invented a new language to try and solve the problems of 19th-century England

Siân Rees shares the story of an eccentric Victorian vicar who invented a new language to try and solve the problems of 19th-century England. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Poverty and riots racked 19th-century rural England, but one eccentric Victorian cleric was convinced he had the solution – inventing a new language. Siân Rees introduces us to Reverend William Barnes, who developed a new version of English stripped of foreign words, which he was convinced would bind the nation together and return England to a state of harmony.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: England

Photo of the display cabinet where the World Cup was stolen
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Try 6 issues for only £9.99 - save up to 72% on the shop price

SUBSCRIBE NOW