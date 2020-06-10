The secret plot to kill Lincoln
Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch explore a little-known attempt to kill Abraham Lincoln in 1861
Bestselling authors Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch speak to us about their new book The Lincoln Conspiracy, which explores a little-known attempt to kill Abraham Lincoln in 1861, just prior to his inauguration as president.
