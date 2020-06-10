Accessibility Links

The secret plot to kill Lincoln

Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch explore a little-known attempt to kill Abraham Lincoln in 1861

Abraham Lincoln (Photo by Library of Congress)

Bestselling authors Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch speak to us about their new book The Lincoln Conspiracy, which explores a little-known attempt to kill Abraham Lincoln in 1861, just prior to his inauguration as president.

How to download the History Extra podcast

