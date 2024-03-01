Victorians podcast episodes
Queen Victoria's spy network.
Richard J Aldrich and Rory Cormac discuss Queen Victoria’s love of espionage and her network of royal intelligence agents
Queen Victoria by Lucy Worsley.
Lucy Worsley explores the life of Queen Victoria, who is the subject of her new biography
Veggie Victorians.
From meat-free banquets to political agitation, James Gregory delves into the colourful world of the Victorian vegetarian movement
Victorian visions of the future.
From electric flying machines to honeymoons in space, Iwan Rhys Morus explores the Victorians’ extraordinary visions of the future – and the innovations intended to get them there
Life of the week: Queen Victoria.
Tracy Borman charts the life and reign of Queen Victoria, the monarch who brought pomp and pageantry to the royal family we know today
Aina Forbes BonettaQueen Victoria's Yoruba goddaughter.
Hannah Cusworth introduces Aina Forbes Bonetta, also known as Sara, a Yoruba girl who was transported from West Africa and became a goddaughter of Queen Victoria
Black Victorians: the hidden Britons who helped shape the 19th century
From world-famous composers and eminent physicians to unwavering voting rights campaigners, black Britons helped shape the 19th century. So why, ask Keshia N Abraham and John Woolf, are their stories not better known today?
Pirate flags & wedding gowns: a patchwork of a Victorian life.
Fashion historian Kate Strasdin reveals what an extraordinary collection of fabric scraps can reveal about style, culture and ordinary women’s lives in the Victorian era
Parachuting monkeys & volcanic eruptions: an extraordinary Victorian zoo.
Joanne Cormac revisits the eye-opening attractions of Surrey Zoo, and reveals what this spectacular pleasure park can tell us about the Victorian age
Christmas feasts with Annie GrayEpisode 3: Victorian merrymaking.
From creepy greetings cards to booze-soaked tipsy cakes, Annie Gray guides us through festive feasting in the Victorian era
Dracula at 125: what can a vampire tell us about Victorian Britain?.
Marking the 125th anniversary of the publication of Dracula, Roger Luckhurst explores the enduring appeal of Bram Stoker’s vampire thriller
Pregnancy & childbirth in the 19th century.
Jessica Cox shares stories of pregnancy and childbirth from the 19th century, and explores what they can tell us about women’s experiences of motherhood in the era
Adventures of a Victorian actor.
Helen Batten discusses the life of Victorian singer, performer and entrepreneur Emily Soldene