The quest to find Alexander’s lost city
Edmund Richardson tells the astonishing story of a 19th-century quest to find a lost city of Alexander the Great
Published:
Classicist Edmund Richardson tells the astonishing story of a British deserter from the East India Company who embarked on a quest to find a lost city of Alexander the Great.
Edmund Richardson is the author of Alexandria: The Quest for the Lost City (Bloomsbury, 2021)
