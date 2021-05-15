The quest to find Alexander’s lost city

Accessibility Links

Edmund Richardson tells the astonishing story of a 19th-century quest to find a lost city of Alexander the Great

Edmund Richardson tells the astonishing story of a 19th-century quest to find a lost city of Alexander the Great. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

Classicist Edmund Richardson tells the astonishing story of a British deserter from the East India Company who embarked on a quest to find a lost city of Alexander the Great.

Edmund Richardson is the author of Alexandria: The Quest for the Lost City (Bloomsbury, 2021)

