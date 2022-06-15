Reconstructing black lives in the Antebellum South
Dr Kimberly Welch reveals what legal records can tell us about the lives of black people in the Antebellum South
Published: June 15, 2022 at 1:57 pm
As part of our series of conversations with winners of the 2022 Dan David Prize, Dr Kimberly Welch talks to Helen Carr about her research using legal records to reconstruct the lives of free and enslaved black people in the Antebellum South.
