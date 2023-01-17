Parachuting monkeys & volcanic eruptions: an extraordinary Victorian zoo
Joanne Cormac revisits the eye-opening attractions of Surrey Zoo, and reveals what this spectacular pleasure park can tell us about the Victorian age
With parachuting monkeys, volcanic eruptions and performances of Beethoven’s symphonies, Surrey Zoo was no ordinary Victorian attraction. Dr Joanne Cormac joins Rob Attar to discuss the story of this eye-opening pleasure park, and reveals what the rise of zoos can tell us about science, leisure and empire in the Victorian age.
Want to know more? You can read Joanne Cormac's article on Surrey Zoo here.
Authors
Rob Attar is editor of BBC History Magazine and also works across the HistoryExtra podcast and website, as well as hosting several BBC History Magazine events.
