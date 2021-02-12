A hatful of horror: the Victorian headwear craze that led to mass slaughter

The jeering Parisian crowds lining the route to the guillotine were all too aware that the plain white, ugly mobcap Marie Antoinette was forced to wear for her execution was designed to mock her excesses. When she had become queen in 1774, she had rebelled against the traditional dress style of the French court, ordering the latest, more provocative styles – including hairpieces topped off with large arrays of feathers – from Rose Bertin, who became a leading French milliner and dressmaker.

A mountain of powdered hair piled high and finished with a large panache of ostrich and other feathers (as seen below, in this 1778 portrait of Marie Antoinette) set a fashion trend and projected extreme extravagance, when many French people endured terrible shortages.

Marie Antoinette may have picked precisely the wrong time to flaunt her passion for outrageous headwear, but that didn’t stop Paris fashion – flamboyant, feather-bedecked hats in particular – becoming the envy of women of means across Europe and America. Not that the new flamboyance was welcomed by everyone. At first, the English aristocracy claimed to be shocked. To Lady Charlotte Bury, a novelist, noted beauty and delight of the highest circles of London Society, “the ugliest part of the habillements [attire] is the high chimneys on their heads, which… are covered with feathers”.

Nevertheless, English society, and Lady Charlotte, were soon persuaded. Feathers – mainly ostrich, pheasant and peacock for plumes, and marabou (the feathers of adjutant storks found in parts of Africa) for trimmings – adorned wide-brimmed hats set atop hair piled high. It was fashion in the extreme. And it was unbelievably popular.

Mayan macaws

But this use of feathers and whole stuffed birds for head adornment and hat decor long predated Marie Antoinette. The Mayan civilisation of the Americas used the feathers of a variety of birds – especially brilliantly coloured quetzals and parrots such as macaws – to decorate headdresses worn by the elite of their society. New Guinea tribes- men have been wearing headdresses of stunning arrays of birds of paradise feathers for many thousands of years, while the Plains Indian headdresses of eagle feathers worn by Henry VIII wore a flamboyant panache of four-foot-long feathers when he majestically rode into Boulogne tribes such as the Sioux, Crow and Blackfoot were of huge spiritual and political importance for millennia.