Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Victorian
  4. What happened to the Franklin Expedition? The real mystery behind The Terror
All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

What happened to the Franklin Expedition? The real mystery behind The Terror

In 1845, the Franklin Expedition sailed into the Canadian arctic and never returned. Andrew Lambert explores the real history that inspired the BBC drama The Terror

In 1845, the Franklin Expedition sailed into the Canadian arctic and never returned. Andrew Lambert explores the real history that inspired the BBC drama The Terror. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

In 1845, two British navy ships sailed into the Canadian arctic and never returned. The fate of the Franklin Expedition has proven one of history’s most compelling mysteries, and most recently inspired the BBC drama The Terror. Here, Andrew Lambert explores the history behind the series and asks: what really happened to the expedition’s 129 crewmembers?

Advertisement

Andrew Lambert is the author of Franklin: Tragic Hero of Polar Navigation (Faber & Faber, 2010)

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: North America

In 1845, the Franklin Expedition sailed into the Canadian arctic and never returned. Andrew Lambert explores the real history that inspired the BBC drama The Terror. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 3 issues for only £5!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

In 1845, the Franklin Expedition sailed into the Canadian arctic and never returned. Andrew Lambert explores the real history that inspired the BBC drama The Terror. (Image by Getty Images)
Victorian

What happened to the Franklin Expedition? The real mystery behind The Terror

Sujit Sivasundaram offers a new perspective on the expansion of the British empire across the Indian and Pacific Oceans. (Image by Getty Images)
Georgian

Imperialism on the oceans

A 19th-century depiction of HMS Erebus in the ice, by François Etienne Musin. What exactly happened to the ship and its crew remains a mystery. (Picture by Alamy)
Victorian

The Franklin Expedition: what happened on the ill-fated Victorian voyage?

Karen Jones on the Wild West
Victorian

The Wild West: everything you wanted to know