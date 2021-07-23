Who won the first Olympic medal? And what was the prize before that?

When the Olympic games were reborn at the first modern Olympics in 1896, first place originally earned silver. The now-familiar gold, silver and bronze line-up first appeared at the St Louis games in 1904.

Advertisement

As they were retroactively awarded, though, it could be claimed that American James Connelly was first to go gold for winning the triple jump on the first morning of the 1896 Athens Olympics. He went on to place second in the high jump and third in the long jump.