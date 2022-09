Victorian designer William Morris is remembered for his distinctive nature-inspired designs, many of which still grace wallpapers and furniture fabrics today. Less well-known is his wife, Jane – though she had significant artistic influence as a collaborator and artist in her own right. Suzanne Fagence Cooper speaks to Elinor Evans about her new joint biography which explores the couple’s creative partnership.

Suzanne Fagence Cooper is the author of How We Might Live: At Home with Jane and William Morris (Quercus, 2022)