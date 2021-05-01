Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine and BBC History Revealed

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Viking
  4. The Danelaw: a Viking kingdom in England?

The Danelaw: a Viking kingdom in England?

Dr Ben Raffield explains how in the ninth and tenth centuries, Scandinavian laws and customs prevailed across a swathe of what’s now northern and eastern England

Dr Ben Raffield explains how in the ninth and tenth centuries, Scandinavian laws and customs prevailed across a swathe of what’s now northern and eastern England. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

In the ninth and tenth centuries, Scandinavian laws and customs prevailed across a swathe of what’s now northern and eastern England called the Danelaw. Dr Ben Raffield considers what the Danelaw actually was, and how Scandinavian settlers interacted with the early English kingdoms.

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: England

Dr Ben Raffield explains how in the ninth and tenth centuries, Scandinavian laws and customs prevailed across a swathe of what’s now northern and eastern England. (Image by Getty Images)
Learn more about this subject
Try 3 issues for only £5

Save up to 72% and get your first 6 issues for only £9.99!

SUBSCRIBE NOW

You may like

Edward the Confessor, depicted on the Bayeux Tapestry
Anglo-Saxon

Edward the Confessor: 9 fascinating facts

Lindisfarne Castle, Northumberland. (Photo by Dreamstime)
Viking

Secrets of Lindisfarne

Ivinghoe Brecon. (Image by Alamy)
Anglo-Saxon

The landscape of England

Edwardian hat pin head found on the Thames shore. (Photo by Bloomsbury)
21st Century

Secrets of the river