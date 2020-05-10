Accessibility Links

Everything you ever wanted to know about the Vikings, but were afraid to ask

Judith Jesch responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the medieval Scandinavian people

Animal head-post from the Oseburg ship burial, from the Viking Ships Museum's collection in Oslo, 9th century (Photo by Alamy)

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, Judith Jesch, professor of Viking studies, responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the medieval Scandinavian people.

In the latest of our series tackling the big questions on major historical topics, Judith Jesch, professor of Viking studies, responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the medieval Scandinavian people.

