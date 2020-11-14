Viking warrior women & the ethics of excavating the dead
Howard Williams delivers a lecture on some of the most intriguing and contentious debates in archaeology today
In a lecture he delivered at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 Chester History Weekend, archaeologist Howard Williams discusses some of the most intriguing and contentious debates in archaeology today. How should we treat ancient human remains? And has evidence of a Viking warrior woman really been discovered in Sweden?
