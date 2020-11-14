Accessibility Links

The official website for BBC History Magazine, BBC History Revealed and BBC World Histories Magazine

  1. Home
  2. Period
  3. Viking
  4. Viking warrior women & the ethics of excavating the dead

Viking warrior women & the ethics of excavating the dead

Howard Williams delivers a lecture on some of the most intriguing and contentious debates in archaeology today

Howard Williams talks about the ethics of excavation on the HistoryExtra podcast.

In a lecture he delivered at BBC History Magazine’s 2019 Chester History Weekend, archaeologist Howard Williams discusses some of the most intriguing and contentious debates in archaeology today. How should we treat ancient human remains? And has evidence of a Viking warrior woman really been discovered in Sweden?

Advertisement

How to download the HistoryExtra podcast

Download as MP3

spotify-podcast-badge-blk-grn-330x80

Advertisement

US_UK_Apple_Podcasts_Listen_Badge_RGB-ba30c1b-2

Tags

More on: Archaeology

Howard Williams talks about the ethics of excavation on the HistoryExtra podcast.
Learn more about this subject

You may like

Detail of the carved portal of Hylestad stave church, 12th century. (Photo by Werner Forman/Universal Images Group/Getty Images)
Viking

5 forgotten Viking battles that shaped Britain’s destiny

Chew Valley Hoard
Anglo-Saxon

Unburied treasures: the 10 greatest discoveries made by the British public

A statue of Leif Eriksson
Viking

Russia, North America and the Middle East: where did the Vikings visit to trade and raid?

What began as small raids on British coastal towns soon developed into all-out war, as a Great Viking Army arrived with a very different aim: to conquer (Photo credit: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Viking

Vikings in Britain: how did raiders and marauders become lords and kings?