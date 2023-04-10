What Norse poetry reveals about the Viking age
Judith Jesch and Carolyne Larrington share their favourite Viking poetry and discuss what it tells us about the age in which it was written
What can Viking poetry reveal about the era in which it was written, and the people that wrote it? And why are ships, love and death some of its most common recurring motifs? Judith Jesch and Carolyne Larrington shared their expert insights with Matt Elton, tackling listener questions and reading excerpts from some of their favourite examples.
Authors
Matt Elton
