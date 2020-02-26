Accessibility Links

Secrets of Lindisfarne

David Petts and Lisa Wilkins discuss an extraordinary Viking-era discovery that’s been made on the monastic site of Lindisfarne

Lindisfarne Castle, Northumberland. (Photo by Dreamstime)

Archaeologist David Petts and Lisa Wilkins of DigVentures discuss an extraordinary Viking-era discovery that’s been made on the monastic site of Lindisfarne in Northumbria. The conversation also covers the latest trends in archaeological excavations and the broader history of the island

