  4. The Vikings’ global connections
The Vikings’ global connections

Dr Cat Jarman explores the far-reaching trading networks of the Vikings, from the Baltic sea to Asia

Published:

Dr Cat Jarman discusses her new book River Kings: A New History of the Vikings from Scandinavia to the Silk Road, which opens up the story of Scandinavian trade, settlement and communication from the Baltic sea right through to Asia.

Cat Jarman is the author of River Kings: A New History of the Vikings from Scandinavia to the Silk Road (HarperCollins, 2021)

