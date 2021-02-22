All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The Vikings’ global connections
Dr Cat Jarman explores the far-reaching trading networks of the Vikings, from the Baltic sea to Asia
Dr Cat Jarman discusses her new book River Kings: A New History of the Vikings from Scandinavia to the Silk Road, which opens up the story of Scandinavian trade, settlement and communication from the Baltic sea right through to Asia.
Cat Jarman is the author of River Kings: A New History of the Vikings from Scandinavia to the Silk Road (HarperCollins, 2021)
