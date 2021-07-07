All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
The Viking Great Army: the latest discoveries
Julian Richards discusses the Viking Great Army, which wreaked havoc on the kingdoms of Anglo-Saxon England from 865-878
Published:
From 865-878, the Viking Great Army wreaked havoc on the kingdoms of Anglo-Saxon England. Julian Richards, author of The Viking Great Army and the Making of England, reveals how new research can shed light on the story of Norse fighting force.
Julian Richards and Dawn Hadley are the co-authors of The Viking Great Army and the Making of England (Thames & Hudson, 2021)