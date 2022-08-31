Return of the Viking raiders
Dr Caitlin Ellis reveals how a second wave of Viking attacks on Britain and Ireland caused havoc in the 11th century
Published: August 31, 2022 at 12:25 pm
Across the eighth and ninth centuries, Britain and Ireland were targeted by a series of brutal Vikings raids. But that wasn’t the end of the story. In the 11th century, they were in the firing line once again – as further Viking naval expeditions were launched from Scandinavia. Medieval historian Dr Caitlin Ellis speaks to David Musgrove about this second wave of attacks.
Dr David MusgroveContent director, HistoryExtra.com
