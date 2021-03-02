Vikings in North America

Accessibility Links

All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This article contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Gordon Campbell reveals how the Vikings made epic voyages of discovery across the Atlantic a millennium ago

Gordon Campbell reveals how the Vikings made epic voyages of discovery across the Atlantic a millennium ago. (Image by Getty Images)

Published:

The argument over whether Norse explorers settled in North America a millennium ago has raged for two centuries, pitting Protestants against Catholics, Native Americans against European colonists – and producing claims and counterclaims often grounded in an ideology of racial superiority. Gordon Campbell, author of Norse America, discusses this often-fractious debate and sets out what we actually know about the Vikings’ remarkable voyages across the Atlantic.

Gordon Campbell is the author of Norse America: The Story of a Founding Myth (Oxford University Press,2021)

