Vikings podcast episodes
Return of the Viking raiders.
Dr Caitlin Ellis reveals how a second wave of Viking attacks on Britain and Ireland caused havoc in the 11th century
Norse myths: everything you wanted to know.
Eleanor Rosamund Barraclough delves into the pantheon of Norse myths, from the inscrutability of the nine realms to larger-than-life tales of mischief and magic
The Northman: bringing the Viking world to life on screen.
Neil Price, historical consultant on new film The Northman/, discusses the real history that inspired the blood-splattered Viking epic
Vikings: Valhalla's real inspirations.
Screenwriter Jeb Stuart discusses the real history that inspired his new Netflix show Vikings: Valhalla
Alice Roberts on unearthing the Romans, Vikings & Anglo-Saxons.
Alice Roberts reveals how new scientific techniques can shed light on life in Britain between the first and tenth centuries AD
At sea with the Vikings.
Jan Bill gives us the lowdown on Viking ships, and offers updates on the Gjellestad Ship excavation, currently underway in Norway
The Vikings' global connections.
Dr Cat Jarman explores the far-reaching trading networks of the Vikings, from the Baltic sea to Asia
Vikings in North America.
Gordon Campbell reveals how the Vikings made epic voyages of discovery across the Atlantic a millennium ago
The Viking Great Army: the latest discoveries.
Julian Richards discusses the Viking Great Army, which wreaked havoc on the kingdoms of Anglo-Saxon England from 865-878
The Danelaw: a Viking kingdom in England?.
Dr Ben Raffield explains how in the ninth and tenth centuries, Scandinavian laws and customs prevailed across a swathe of what’s now northern and eastern England
Inside the Viking mind.
Neil Price takes us inside the Viking mind to explain how the Norse raiders viewed the world and what drove them to expand across the seas
The unexpected Vikings.
Sam Willis and James Daybell take a sideways look at the Viking era, exploring how things like keys, butter and haircuts fit into their story
Viking genes unravelled.
A new study of Viking DNA provides many new insights about the lives of Vikings. Dr Cat Jarman explains what it tells us
Viking women.
Johanna Katrin Fridriksdottir explores what everyday life was like for women in Norse society, the opportunities available to them and the challenges they faced
Viking warrior women & the ethics of excavating the dead.
Howard Williams delivers a lecture on some of the most intriguing and contentious debates in archaeology today
The Vikings: everything you wanted to know.
Judith Jesch responds to listener queries and popular search enquiries about the medieval Scandinavian people
The global Vikings.
Levi Roach describes how the Norse people travelled, raided and settled far beyond their Scandinavian homeland
Viking Britain.
Thomas Williams explores the key events and legacies of the Viking era
A guide to the Norse gods.
From Thor to Odin, Carolyne Larrington discusses the legendary figures of Viking mythology