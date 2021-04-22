Cat Jarman on the Vikings from Scandinavia to the Silk Road

River Kings traces a carnelian bead found in Derbyshire to its origin in India via Scandinavia and the Silk Roads. Using new advances in science and archaeology, Cat Jarman investigates the vast globalised trading networks of the Vikings along its route.

Dr Cat Jarman is an archaeologist and author specialising in bioarchaeology and the Viking Age. She uses forensic techniques like isotope analysis, radiocarbon dating, and DNA analysis to untangle the experiences of past people from broader historical narrative. Dr Jarman is a senior advisor on academic content development for the new Museum of the Viking Age in Oslo, Norway, and is a Fellow of the Society of Antiquaries