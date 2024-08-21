Taylor Downing: Tuesday 6 June 1944 was one of those great and memorable days that occasionally go down in history. After more than a year of planning, and following attempts to deceive the enemy as to what would happen, the Allies landed on five separate beaches across a 50-mile stretch of Normandy coastline.

Some 155,000 men waded ashore or jumped behind enemy lines to seize key targets. A vast armada of more than 5,000 vessels supported the troops, along with thousands of aircraft to bomb enemy positions and protect the landing craft from the Luftwaffe.