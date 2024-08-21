Taylor Downing: Tuesday 6 June 1944 was one of those great and memorable days that occasionally go down in history. After more than a year of planning, and following attempts to deceive the enemy as to what would happen, the Allies landed on five separate beaches across a 50-mile stretch of Normandy coastline.

Some 155,000 men waded ashore or jumped behind enemy lines to seize key targets. A vast armada of more than 5,000 vessels supported the troops, along with thousands of aircraft to bomb enemy positions and protect the landing craft from the Luftwaffe.

In this week's video lecture, which features archive footage of the D-Day landings, I tell the story of this remarkable day – from both the Allied side and from the German perspective.

