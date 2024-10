The year 1066 is the most famous in English history. But there's a lot more to the story than one bloody battle at Hastings. That fateful year was preceded by a half-century of invasion and political manoeuvres, and followed by decades of brutal conquest. In this four-part special series, medievalist Marc Morris talks David Musgrove through the full story of the Norman Conquest.

