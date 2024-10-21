We are excited to reveal a podcast series that delves into the history, legacy and future of the Bayeux Tapestry.

Dramatically depicting the Norman invasion of 1066, the Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most captivating objects of the medieval age. This podcast series takes an in-depth look at the 70-metre-long embroidery and what it can tell us about one of the medieval era’s most tumultuous moments. We speak to a range of experts to unpick some of the biggest questions surrounding the Tapestry, from its creation and purpose, to the incomplete story it recounts and its modern-day legacy.

Find all five episodes below, exclusively available on historyextra.com | Join HistoryExtra now for access