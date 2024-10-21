We are excited to reveal a podcast series that delves into the history, legacy and future of the Bayeux Tapestry.
Dramatically depicting the Norman invasion of 1066, the Bayeux Tapestry is one of the most captivating objects of the medieval age. This podcast series takes an in-depth look at the 70-metre-long embroidery and what it can tell us about one of the medieval era’s most tumultuous moments. We speak to a range of experts to unpick some of the biggest questions surrounding the Tapestry, from its creation and purpose, to the incomplete story it recounts and its modern-day legacy.
Explore the richness of the Bayeux Tapestry
Now examine the entire Bayeux Tapestry yourself
The Bayeux Museum, where the Bayeux Tapestry is currently housed, has digitised the full 70 metres of the embroidery. Visit their website to examine it in full.
